2005

Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch has a Glitch

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 28th, 2005

Studio

Disney Television Animation

Now, we find the rowdy extraterrestrial getting used to life with his new ohana. However, a malfunction in the ultimate creation of Dr. Jumba soon emerges, which reinstates his destructive programming and threatens to both ruin his friendship with Lilo and to short him out for good!

Cast

Tia CarrereNani (Voice)
Matt CorboyAdditional Voices (voice)
Dakota FanningLilo Pelekai (voice)
Jillian HenryElena (voice)
Jason Scott LeeDavid Kawena (voice)
Kevin McDonaldPleakley (voice)

