Lilongwe is a story of young woman played by Brenda Mselu who is a professional prostitute and has three children from three different men. She has a decent day job but her main cash cow is the married men she sleeps with. The climax is when she seduces and falls in love with a foreign married man played by Joab Chakhaza who is in Lilongwe on duty. When his wife played by Chavula later comes to visit, hell breaks loose as Lilongwe’s past comes back to haunt her. Throughout the story according to Chavula, Lilongwe is saying, “don’t judge me, you don’t know my story.”