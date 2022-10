Not Available

LiLou is a 5th grade school girl who is half Japanese and half Guinean. She is the odd one out in her class, and her classmate, Kokoro is her only friend as they both share the same sense of loneliness. Kokoro never smiles since she became unable to have dreams at night. Lilou makes up her mind to bring dreams and laughter back to her friend and that’s when, Kokoro goes missing. This is the start of Lilou’s adventure that will change her life completely.