2015

Lily & Kat

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 19th, 2015

Studio

Not Available

Set in New York City, the film follows a naive fashion school graduate named Lily who finds her world turned upside down when her reckless best friend Kat announces she’s moving away to London in a matter of days. At a Lower East Side art opening the next night, they meet the enigmatic rising artist Henri, who Lily quickly takes a liking for. With less than seven days left and a new attractor between them, Lily and Kat will find their “unbreakable” friendship put to the test.

Cast

Hannah MurrayKat
Chris RiggiColin
Jack FalaheeHenri
David Wilson BarnesBen
Mimi GianopulosAgatha
Scott EvansNick

