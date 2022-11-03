Lily Savage Live: Paying the Rent

Not Available

Multi award-winning TV personality Paul O'Grady stars as Lily Savage, the Scouse bombshell who catapulted him to superstardom. From her Lambeth Council flat to top billing on television and on the West End stage, the brash blonde shook the British comedy scene to its foundations throughout the 90s before eventually hanging up her heels for the very last time in 2004. This hysterical DVD spans Lily's career from her 1959 Miss Pears triumph to numerous shop-lifting convictions and finally her international sex-kitten status.