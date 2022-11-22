Meet L'ILYA, a young video artist who documents peoples' suicides and projects their final moments out of context in trendy clubs. Due to the film being a "moyen metrage" (or "medium-length feature," meaning, as the name implies, a film whose running time is too long to be classified as a short yet too short to be presented as a feature), L'ILYA has had enormous difficulty getting seen, even on the festival circuit. It has nonetheless left scars wherever shown. This film will haunt your memory long after the obituaries fade.
