Lim Poh Huat is a simple man who lives alone. He has no car, washing machine, refrigerator and no girlfriend. He’s a full-time security guard, he’s published a book, modeled nude, donated blood and sperm. He has also been a TV extra for 14 years… The film "Lim Poh Huat" is a diary of a simple man; you don’t have to be in high places to make your life worthwhile.