An unconscious, young man is being dragged by someone else through the undergrowth in a remote forest. That even the local backwoods are dangerous you can imagine at the latest when you hear the sound of a blunt saw from the off her way through flesh and bone and someone comes with a severed head in his hand on us. Unfortunately, 2 best friends have no idea what's going on around their old home. So they promise a great weekend in which they can indulge their hobby, the hunt. After the perfect spot has been found and the camp is set for the night, you will spy on the first potential trophy and the hunting rifles will be shouldered. When the weapon is put on and the target is sighted, nothing appears from the person who wears a hockey mask and strikes down our hunters with the baseball bat with aimed blows.