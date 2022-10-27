Not Available

Direct from a Norwegian seventies reality - Sonia with her two children arrive in Trinidad to join her husband Jo who is working as an oil engineer. She is introduced to a homeless class of men who have the whole world as their workplace - and their wives, who follow them wherever their contracts take them. On the surface these women live lives in luxury with large houses and servants. The days are uneventful and blend together into an everlasting holiday, where the women nurse their superficial relationships over cocktails poolside – the perfect climate for self-delusion.