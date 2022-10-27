Not Available

Limbo

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Direct from a Norwegian seventies reality - Sonia with her two children arrive in Trinidad to join her husband Jo who is working as an oil engineer. She is introduced to a homeless class of men who have the whole world as their workplace - and their wives, who follow them wherever their contracts take them. On the surface these women live lives in luxury with large houses and servants. The days are uneventful and blend together into an everlasting holiday, where the women nurse their superficial relationships over cocktails poolside – the perfect climate for self-delusion.

Cast

Henrik RafaelsenJo
Lena EndreCharlotte
Bryan BrownDaniel
Garrett SchenckDoyle
Catherine EmmanuelLorraine
Cecilie A. MosliNorwegian Nurse

View Full Cast >

Images