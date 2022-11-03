Limehouse Blues

Fresh from Chinatown in New York, Harry Young has taken over the illegal import business in the seamy Limehouse district of London, where he cold-bloodedly disposes of rivals and runs a smoky nightclub. He falls for a low-class, white pickpocket, diminishing his pride in the Chinese half of his heritage and sparking the jealousy of the nightclub's moody star performer.
|Jean Parker
|Toni
|Anna May Wong
|Tu Tuan
|Kent Taylor
|Eric Benton
|Montagu Love
|Pug Talbot
|Billy Bevan
|Herb
|John Rogers
|Smokey
