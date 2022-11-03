1934

Limehouse Blues

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 10th, 1934

Studio

Not Available

Fresh from Chinatown in New York, Harry Young has taken over the illegal import business in the seamy Limehouse district of London, where he cold-bloodedly disposes of rivals and runs a smoky nightclub. He falls for a low-class, white pickpocket, diminishing his pride in the Chinese half of his heritage and sparking the jealousy of the nightclub's moody star performer.

Cast

Jean ParkerToni
Anna May WongTu Tuan
Kent TaylorEric Benton
Montagu LovePug Talbot
Billy BevanHerb
John RogersSmokey

View Full Cast >

Images