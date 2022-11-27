Not Available

19 year old Limi girl Xiumei had to drop out of dancing school and went back to her hometown due to financial difficulties. She wanted to retake the college entrance exam to fulfill her university dream. At the same time , Heigou was tricked back to their hometown as well. His mom pretend to be sick in order to set him up with a girl. Heigou rejected the girl and fell for Xiumei. Xiumei found herself in a predicament because of the love triangle ,financial situation and the gossip in town. However, she managed to pull herself out and realized her dream.