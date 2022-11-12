Not Available

When in 1977 these guys came to Moscow from Pyatigorsk, for two they had 160 rubles and a can of cornel jam. And Muscovites contemptuously called them the limit. Years passed, and the brilliant abilities of the young children were realized. Misha became a bank employee, encrypting all documentation on a computer, Ivan - a criminal hacker, which no computer protection could resist. Fulfilling the tasks of mafia structures and penetrating the banking network, Ivan helped customers rob banks, thereby gaining unquestioned authority in the criminal world.