Guitar player Oli is, for better or worse, the manager of Gemini, a Limoilou pizzeria that sells neither fries nor sodas. He is trying to form a band with his best friend, Grondin, a drummer, barstool poet and radio host. Their lead singer Joe has just left them to join rival band Les Hypsters, which leads them to recruit the laconically enigmatic bass player Kundera. Hovering around them are Murder, a carless pizza delivery boy, wandering poets and a colourfully eccentric thirty-something clientele.