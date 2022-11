Not Available

A complete, uncensored look at the meteoric rise of hard rock superstars Limp Bizkit awaits you in this insightful documentary. See how former tattoo artist Fred Durst first got the band recognized. Hear the tales of the people who were there in the band's early days. Learn how the group escaped death on their way to California and fame. And discover the inspiration for songs such as "Nookie" and "No Sex."