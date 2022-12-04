Not Available

Paris, 1931. A beautiful young french woman suddenly gives up her career as a model after she discovers she has leprosy. She then quits her luxury life with her husband and her little boy and leaves for the Fidji islands in an attempt to get healed in a special place where leprous people like her are taken care of. There, she is soon called 'the white goddess' as she makes a strong impression on many persons around her, especially men. The film describes her life experience because of the secret she holds about her sickness...