Documentary / Romance - Lin and Ralph is a moving, sometimes funny, and ultimately uplifting story about the love and commitment of two extraordinary people. Lin, 54, is blind and has cerebral palsy, husband Ralph, 70, is her full time 24/7 career, and has Parkinson's disease. Filmed over 17 years by close friend, and award winning documentary maker, Marilyn Gaunt, this is an intimate portrait of a marriage that has overcome incredible odds and achieved great things.