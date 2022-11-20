Lina_Raül Refree - session Eurosonic 2020

Not Available

Two incredible musicians generating an intense, moving and very special musical relationship. Raül Refree one of the most innovative european producers of the last decade, was blown away by Lina's voice, when he saw her sing at Clube de Fado in Lisbon. Lina, a Fado singer with classical training, 2 records on Sony Music and an expert on Amália Rodrigues, selected some of the Diva's Fado Classics and they immediately started to work in studio, a joint project. Raül framed Lina's voice in analog clouds, with brilliant arrangements and a never-before-tried approach, giving Fado a unique electronic view underlining its universal condition. Lina profoundly moving, each song she owns is a monument in the history of Fado, whose voice haunts us all. Sometimes you need to break the rules, that is how you end up making history.