LINCOLN IS CRYING: The Grifters, Grafters and Governors of Illinois is a scathing indictment of politics in the "Land of Lincoln"...and it's funny too. The new documentary from filmmakers John Davies and Brian Kallies presents a funny/sad look at the pervasive, deep-rooted culture of political corruption in Illinois. Why focus on Illinois? Well, it's the most corrupt state in America and home to Chicago, the most corrupt city in America. LINCOLN IS CRYING is a cautionary tale for all other states and given what's happening in national politics, it couldn't be timelier.