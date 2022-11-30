Lincoln's Washington at War

Not Available

Washington, D.C. in 1861. The Civil War is at the doorstep and the city is bracing for disaster. America is a country torn in two. An untested President Lincoln strives to make the nation's capital the political center of the Union, but finds he is surrounded by Southern sympathies and under constant threat of attack. See how this once sleepy small town grew into the metropolis we know today. A city cast in marble, a symbol of American liberty and a memorial to those who fought tooth and nail to preserve it.