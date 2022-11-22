Linda geht tanzen

Not Available

Linda Hessler and her husband Frank have been running a small gourmet restaurant for years. The business is going well, and with his talent, Frank has made a star. But that does not satisfy the ambitious perfectionist: he wants a second star, no matter what he wants. No wonder that the romantically inclined Linda feels increasingly neglected by her workaholic spouse - until she finds a charming admirer in the florist Peer. The passionate dancer brings new life into her life and leaves no stone unturned to win her heart.