Not Available

Linda LaRue: Crunchless ABS 3 in 1

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Our abdominal core is an amazing anatomical composition of 12 muscles that wrap around us like a girdle and when properly trained, holds our midsection in flat and tight. However, recent research shows that standard floor crunches train only 2 of these critically important core muscles. Developed by noted fitness expert Linda LaRue, her unique exercise method focuses on each core muscle like a laser, targeting your upper abs, those hard to reach deep lower abs, your left and right side obliques, and wrapping all the way around to your lower back.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images