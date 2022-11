Not Available

Mother-in-law of comedic superstar Mike Myers and the inspiration for the funnyman's popular "Saturday Night Live" skit "Coffee Talk," Linda Richman is a motivational speaker of a different order, combining wry humor with bits of simple wisdom. Touching on subjects such as stress management, loss, loneliness and much more, Richman introduces viewers to an effective, positive approach to dealing with the many challenges life throws our way.