Paying tribute to the traditional Mexican music her father taught her as a child, gifted singer Linda Ronstadt teams up with the band Mariachi Vargas to perform memorable ranchera tunes such as "La Rielera," "Por Un Amor" and "El Gusto." Accompanied by talented dancers in sparkling costumes, Ronstadt also treats the audience to renditions of "La Cigarra," "La Barca de Guaymas," "Amorcito Corazon" and "El Caballito."