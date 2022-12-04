Linda Ronstatdt: Live in Germany

Not Available

In November 1976, Linda Ronstadt and her band were playing in Offenbach/Germany (near Frankfurt). Venue: Stadthalle / Town Hall. The concert was taped for the german music show Rockpalast. Linda's band in alpabetical order: Michael Botts: Drums, Percussion; Dan Dugmore: Guitar, Pedal/Steel Guitar; Kenny Edwards: Bass, Guitar, Banjo, Mandolin, Harmonica, Vocals; Andrew Gold: Keyboards, Guitars, Bass, Vocals; Waddy Wachtel: Guitar, Vocals; Brock Walsh: Keyboards. Setlist: Lose Again, That'll Be The Day, Love Has No Pride, Silver Threads And Golden Needles, Willin', It Doesn't Matter Anymore, When Will I Be Loved, Crazy, The Tattler, Lo Siento Mi Vida, Love Is A Rose, Hasten Down The Wind, Tracks Of My Tears, Down So Low, Someone To Lay Down Beside Me, You're No Good, Heat Wave, Heart Like A Wheel and her encore of Desperado.