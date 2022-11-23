Linda Wants Chicken

Not Available

Paulette has scolded her daughter Linda unjustly. To make up for it, she promises to cook her some chicken with peppers, her dead dad’s favorite dish. But how do you buy chicken on the day of a general strike? All the shops are closed. So you go to a farm in the country and persuade the farmer’s wife to sell you a bird. Then, on the drive home, you have to explain to a policeman what a live chicken is doing in your car. In the meantime, the chicken jumps out and runs off. What follows is a frantic chase: Paulette after the chicken, the policeman after Paulette, then others including a truck driver allergic to chicken feathers and other zealous cops along with every kid in the neighborhood!