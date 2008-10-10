Lindsey Buckingham: Live at Bass Performance Hall

2008

This double-disc package by Lindsey Buckingham, guitarist, songwriter, producer, and principal musical architect of Fleetwood Mac's multi-platinum-selling sound, contains a live DVD of concert performances with a bonus documentary, plus a CD that includes all but one of the performances on the DVD. The material ranges from tunes on his last solo album, the brilliant Under the Skin, as well as Fleetwood Mac nuggets, and a choice track or two from his other solo offerings. His band features second guitarist Neale Heywood, drummer Takuya "Taku" Hirano, and bassist/keyboardist Brett Tuggle. Lindsay Vannoy plays additional keyboards on some cuts.