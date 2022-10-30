Not Available

Line Of Sight is a rare view into underground bicycle messenger racing which has become a global phenomenon. For over a decade Lucas Brunelle has been riding with the fastest, most skilled urban cyclists around the world while capturing all the action with his customized helmet cameras to bring you along for the ride. This is bike riding like you've never seen before, in gripping first-person perspective through the most hectic city streets, on expressways in Mexico City, over the frozen Charles River, under the Mediterranean Sea, across the Great Wall of China and deep into the jungles of Guatemala. Directed and Edited by Benny Zenga, Line of Sight is 60 minutes of the best Lucas Brunelle footage from a decade of Alleycat races around the world. "Lucas Brunelle goes for it. If you want to see what it's like to play a live game of 'frogger', on a bike, with only one life, check out Line Of Sight." -Mat Hoffman, Professional BMX Rider