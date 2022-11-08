Linear Tracking

Not Available

The camera is filming people walking through streets and parks, but is not following anyone in particular or trying to register any particular event. Sometimes the images are blurred and filtered by falling snow, or are filmed via the reflecting surfaces of metal or water. They are distorted into scarcely recognizable, elegantly moving fields of colour, or dreamy contours in tones of grey. The image is carefully framed and divided into horizontals and verticals. The branches of trees in the foreground or floating leaves and circles on the water give it depth, thereby perfecting the composition.