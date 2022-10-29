Not Available

Lines is a story about a woman's trip to the dermatologist's office to remove a mole only to find herself accosted by her doctor about Botulinum Toxin and lip fillers. In today's society the pressure of ageism is overwhelming and unfair. The forty-year-old woman in this film, Amelia Jamison, enters the doctor's office feeling beautiful and fulfilled and leaves feeling old and vulnerable. The short ends with an encounter on the boardwalk with a naturally beautiful woman that brings her perspective back to where it should be. My goal with this short is to inspire confidence in the beauty of who we are naturally. To not let the pressures of today's youth obsessed society manipulate us into unnatural external augmentation.