A gorgeous lakeside cabin plays host to a pair of restless wraths. One of them seems trapped above the rickety old staircase, the other in the darkest corner of a creepy basement. A decorative suit of arms affectionately dubbed "The Don: stands between them, protecting those who wish to be protected. The tales of haunted rooms seem harmless, at first, and in fact add to the appeal of the old cabin. But the spirits are growing restless.