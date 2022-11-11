Linglong Wells

Not Available

Ruoxuan lost all of her childhood memories due to an accident happened at her old home when she was a kid. Years later, the old mansion was turned into a medical school. However, whenever Ruoxuan passes by the remains of the old house -- an old well, she has bits and pieces of memories flashing back to her. Realizing there must be some special connections between the old well and the memories she has lost, she decided to dig more about the situation. At the same time, her boyfriend went missing mysteriously. In order to save her boyfriend and to unfold the truth, Ruoxuan made a trip down the old well.