"LINE 41" documents a Holocaust and Lodz Ghetto survivor's return back to today's Lodz (Poland). Until now, Grossmann had repressed his desire to learn about the fate of his brother he lost contact with in 1942. 70 years later, Grossmann starts a search for his missing brother. His search crosses paths with Jens-Jürgen Ventzki, son of the former Nazi Head Mayor of Lodz. Ventzki is pursuing his family's dark secret. In tracing their family histories, they inevitably confront each other.