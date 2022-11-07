Not Available

An extraordinary personal journey into the experience of being black in a powerful white society. "Link-up Diary" is a film about the consequences of New South Wales long term practice of taking Aboriginal children away from their parents and raising them in "white" environments. In following the reunification, after many years, of several families in Sydney, during one week of 1986, the filmmaker adopts a diary format which does not attempt to disguise awareness of the camera's presence. This awareness becomes part of the film's subject.