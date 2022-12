Not Available

US-to-Europe Tour; Nurburg, Germany; Nurburgring; 3rd June 2001; Rock am Ring - Center Stage Intro, With You, Runaway, Pre-Song Lee Interlude, Papercut, By Myself, Points Of Authority, High Voltage (Mike Shinoda Remix), Crawling, Pushing Me Away, Pictureboard (Short Jam), And One, In The End, A Place For My Head, Mr. Hahn DJ session, Forgotten, Sweet Child O'Mine, One Step Closer