WDR Broadcast of Rock Am Ring, June 6, 2004 Setlist: Don't Stay Lying From You Papercut Points of Authority With You Runaway Hip Hop Medley (Step Up, Nobody's Listening … more) Somewhere I Belong From the Inside Breaking the Habit Numb Faint In the End A Place for My Head Crawling Wish (Nine Inch Nails cover) One Step Closer (Extended Bridge w/ Reanimation Lyrics Tease)