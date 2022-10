Not Available

Linkin Park will be performing an intimate show at Admiralspalast in Berlin, Germany on June 5 as part of Telekom Street Gigs. This show will be filmed and broadcast at a future date on German TV. A VERY LIMITED number of tickets will be available for LPU members starting Tuesday, May 1 at 10AM Berlin time at LPUnderground.com. Get more info on the show at http://www.telekom-streetgigs.de/.