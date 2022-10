2012

Linkin Park and Incubus lit up this stage on 2012 as the Honda Civic Tour once again thrilled fans across the country. With Incubus returning to the stage for their second Civic Tour and Linkin Park energized from the release of their new album, LIVING THINGS, the bands combined forces to rock harder than ever before. They were joined onstage by MUTEMATH, an alternative rock band who brought their New Orleans charm to the tour.