Linkin Park Live in iHeartRadio Music Festival

The 2-day festival, slated for Sept.21-22 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas and billed as "the Biggest Live Music Event in Radio History," will be streamed live by Yahoo!, Clear Channel's web and mobile webcast partner for the event. This year's iHeartRadio Music Festival follows last year's inaugural event--tickets for which sold out 10 minutes after being made available to the public—and likewise has focused on superstar talent. The officially announced talent lineup-- unveiled this morning via special live announcement by Ryan Seacrest--also includes Aerosmith, Bon Jovi, Lil Wayne, Swedish House Mafia, Pitbull, Deadmau5, Miranda Lambert, Enrique Iglesias, Linkin Park, Jason Aldean, Pink, Mary J. Blige, Calvin Harris and Shakira.