Linkin Park - Rock am Ring 2012

A Place for My Head (w/ Ext. Intro + Outro) Given Up Faint With You (2012 Ext. Intro) Runaway From the Inside Somewhere I Belong (2012 Ext. Intro) Numb Lies Greed Misery Points of Authority (Studio Version) Waiting for the End (w/ Until It Breaks verse, … more) Breaking the Habit Leave Out All the Rest / Shadow of the Day / Iridescent The Catalyst Burn It Down What I've Done Crawling New Divide In the End Bleed It Out (w/ Beastie Boys' Sabotage bridge; tight end) Papercut One Step Closer