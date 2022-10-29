Links Love

Not Available

Four urban white-collar women, a different way of life, different personalities, Seven and Sylvia faced each other for the love of acceptance, the Department of itch and Amber faces five years, as well as to find themselves at a loss. An accident, they encounter a magical elf, elves give them magical powers to help them see the reality, you can not see the picture, and find themselves brave and true love. The story from the beginning of the confusion, anxiety, frustration, to the final release of the self. Funny, family, friendship, love, and a series of experiences, so that the final play of the four main characters get a happy ending sex and love positive energy.