Linnea Quigley's Horror Workout

After a nice shower, Linnea does some warm-up stretches and then goes for a run. She encounters some flabby zombies who follow her back to the house, where she leads them in some poolside aerobic routines. Later she unwinds by inviting some girlfriends over for a slumber party and some exercise. When something goes bump in the house, her friends begin experiencing an attrition problem.
|Cynthia Garris
|Ginger (as B. Jane Holzer)
|Victoria Nesbitt
|Missy
|Cleve Hall
|The Gipper
|Jeff Bowser
|Zombie
|Patricia Harras
|Zombie
|Linnea Quigley
|Herself
