In his first-ever video concert, reggae poet Linton Kwesi Johnson bares his soul to a packed house at the Zenith in Paris in 2004, backed by the Dennis Bovell Dub Band. Tracks include "Di Eagle an Di Beat," "Want Fi Goh Rave," "Sonn'y Lettah," "Dread Beat an Blood," "Fite Dem Back," "Reggae Fi Peach," "Di Great Insohreckshan," "Mekkin Histri" and "Tings an Times." Extras feature Johnson sharing some of his a cappella poetry.