Lion of Oz

Before Dorothy landed on the Wicked Witch of the East with her little farm house, the witch had to contend with another resident of middle America. The Lion, who was once part of the Omaha Circus, comes to Oz with the Wizard and starts on an adventure to stop the witch from obtaining the Flower of Oz. As new friends and strange characters look to him for his courage, Lion could loose exactly what it is that makes him so brave. Based upon the book by Roger S. Baum (Great-Grandson of Oz L. Frank Baum, the original author of the Oz books). Written by Max Vaughn