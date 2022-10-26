Lion of the Desert

This movie tells the story of Omar Mukhtar, an Arab Muslim rebel who fought against the Italian conquest of Libya in WWII. It gives western viewers a glimpse into this little-known region and chapter of history, and exposes the savage means by which the conquering army attempted to subdue the natives.
|Anthony Quinn
|Omar Mukhtar
|Rod Steiger
|Benito Mussolini
|Oliver Reed
|Gen. Rodolfo Graziani
|Irene Papas
|Mabrouka
|Raf Vallone
|Colonel Diodiece
|John Gielgud
|Sharif El Gariani
View Full Cast >