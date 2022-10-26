1981

Lion of the Desert

  • Action
  • History
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 16th, 1981

Studio

Falcon International Productions

This movie tells the story of Omar Mukhtar, an Arab Muslim rebel who fought against the Italian conquest of Libya in WWII. It gives western viewers a glimpse into this little-known region and chapter of history, and exposes the savage means by which the conquering army attempted to subdue the natives.

Cast

Anthony QuinnOmar Mukhtar
Rod SteigerBenito Mussolini
Oliver ReedGen. Rodolfo Graziani
Irene PapasMabrouka
Raf ValloneColonel Diodiece
John GielgudSharif El Gariani

