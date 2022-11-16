Lionel Bringuier & Nelson Freire Live at the Royal Albert Hall

Not Available

Leading Chopin interpreter Nelson Freire is the soloist in Chopin’s lyrical and brilliant Second Piano Concerto. On the podium the French conductor Lionel Bringuier makes his Proms debut conducting the BBC Symphony Orchestra and gives a sizzling performance of Roussel’s Symphony No.3 and of Ravel‘s score for the ballet Daphnis et Chloé – Suite No 2. ‘’The programme, otherwise entirely French, highlights everywhere this purity of style and gesture (which would give him more in common with Pierre Monteux than Charles Munch), which charms all who see and hear the young conductor: a clear and understandable beat, subtle control of balance and level, natural rhythm and pulse, and expression without embellishment.’’