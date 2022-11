Not Available

Legendary vibraphonist Lionel Hampton -- who got his start in the 1930s with the Benny Goodman orchestra -- performs in concert with his dazzling array of sidemen, "The Golden Men of Jazz." This one-of-a-kind performance recorded during Hampton's 1993 European tour led to a thundering 20-minute ovation! The list of performers amounts to a "Who's Who" of jazz: Clark Terry, Harry 'Sweets' Edison, Al Grey, Benny Golson and more.