Lionel Messi World's Greatest Player: A fascinating documentary looking at the career of Barcelona's superstar player Lionel Messi, who also captains Argentina's national team. Few fans or critics would argue that the tiny striker has, at the tender age of 24, established himself as the greatest player currently active, and comparisons have inevitably been made with Diego Maradona. The film is packed with plenty of fabulous footage of this incredible player in action, including a feast of some truly amazing goals. Pundits and fellow professionals line up to pay tribute to a man some call the most complete player in the history of the game.