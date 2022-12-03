Lionel Nation No. 1

Not Available

Hop on board for a fast-paced, action-packed journey to the world of Lionel. See Prewar, Postwar, and Modern Era layouts built by nationally recognized designers and collectors like Clarke Dunham and Chuck Brasher -- plus the California State Railroad Museum's Thomas Sefton layout and exhibit. Hear 75 years of Lionel sounds, from the "Chugger" in 1933 to the latest from rock legend Neil Young's Railsounds. We visit Lionel's new showroom in Manhattan and the Christmas layouts at Macy's, FAO Schwarz, and Grand Central Terminal. We show how new scale Lionel models of legendary locomotives, like the Hiawatha and GG1, compare with Lionel's original toy versions.