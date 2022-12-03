Lionel Nation No. 3

Not Available

First stop is Las Vegas and Steve Garofalo's amazingly accurate reproduction of Lionel's 1957 Super O Showroom Layout. Next stop is Dallas, Texas where you meet Roger Farkash, the main man at T W Design, which created the Christmas displays at FAO Schwarz, Macy's and Grand Central Terminal. We stop at Fritz von Tagen's new train room and new T-rail layout. We cover Lionel's scale model of the Pioneer Zephyr and the Postwar originals of Lionel's second wave of Conventional Classics plus a lot more.