First stop is the Pacific Northwest to see the amazing collection and layout of David Dansky, who operates and collects all makes of Prewar and Postwar trains. Next stop is Seattle where Bill Spaulding custom-painted Lionel Postwar originals in authentic Northern Pacific colors. Lionel's model of the Southern Pacific's GS4 Daylight is compared to the real GS4 Daylight, one of the most beautiful steam locomotives ever made. Norm Charbonneau gives weathering tips.